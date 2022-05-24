Dr. Charles McKervey, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKervey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles McKervey, OD
Overview
Dr. Charles McKervey, OD is an Optometrist in Gloucester, MA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 186 Main St, Gloucester, MA 01930 Directions (978) 283-5599
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McKervey is so skilled and friendly. He helped me get the most out of my insurance, too. His receptionist is super efficient and really nice, too. I feel lucky to have found this practice.
About Dr. Charles McKervey, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1932286846
