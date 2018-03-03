See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Roseville, CA
Charles May, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3 (2)
Overview

Charles May, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Roseville, CA. 

Charles May works at New Creation Counseling in Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Creation Counseling
    2140 Professional Dr Ste 205, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 787-8717
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Mar 03, 2018
    Dr. Chuck May is by far the best therapist-the real deal. I began seeing Dr. May in 2012. He walked me through the most difficult period of my life. He is not a cookie cutter therapist or a yes man that will take your money and let you sit in your mess. He challenged my flawed reasoning and would not let me wallow in self-pity. I sought therapy because I wanted and needed to change-Dr. May will challenge you, encourage you and provide tools necessary for change-If you want real change-hire him.
    Troy — Mar 03, 2018
    About Charles May, MFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1477991222
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

