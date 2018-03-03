Charles May has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Charles May, MFT
Charles May, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Roseville, CA.
New Creation Counseling2140 Professional Dr Ste 205, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 787-8717
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Dr. Chuck May is by far the best therapist-the real deal. I began seeing Dr. May in 2012. He walked me through the most difficult period of my life. He is not a cookie cutter therapist or a yes man that will take your money and let you sit in your mess. He challenged my flawed reasoning and would not let me wallow in self-pity. I sought therapy because I wanted and needed to change-Dr. May will challenge you, encourage you and provide tools necessary for change-If you want real change-hire him.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1477991222
Charles May accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charles May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Charles May. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charles May.
