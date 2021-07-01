See All Counselors in Vernon, NJ
Charles Markham, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Charles Markham, LPC

Counseling
5 (35)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Charles Markham, LPC is a Counselor in Vernon, NJ. 

Charles Markham works at Chuck Markham LPC in Vernon, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Chuck Markham LPC
    529 County Route 515, Vernon, NJ 07462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 670-7215

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypomania Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Charles Markham?

    Jul 01, 2021
    Easy to talk to and good strategies
    — Jul 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Charles Markham, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Charles Markham, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Charles Markham to family and friends

    Charles Markham's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Charles Markham

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Charles Markham, LPC.

    About Charles Markham, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316234206
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of West Georgia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Charles Markham, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charles Markham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Charles Markham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Charles Markham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Charles Markham works at Chuck Markham LPC in Vernon, NJ. View the full address on Charles Markham’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Charles Markham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charles Markham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charles Markham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charles Markham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Charles Markham, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.