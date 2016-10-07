Dr. Charles Lekites, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lekites is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Lekites, OD
Dr. Charles Lekites, OD is an Optometrist in Anchorage, AK.
Vision Center 30-20703101 A St, Anchorage, AK 99503 Directions (907) 569-2020
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
I'm a 60-year-old female with excellent insurance and have been going to Dr. Lekites for about 10 years for standard eye exams, as has my husband. We have always received efficient, professional care. In 2015 both my husband and I experienced eye problems (me - iritis, he- pre-glaucoma indications). My husband followed up with a specialist OHSU (Oregon) who complimented Dr. Lekites for accurate and exceptional observations and diagnosis.
Dr. Lekites has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lekites accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lekites has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lekites. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lekites.
