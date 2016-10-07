See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Charles Lekites, OD is an Optometrist in Anchorage, AK. 

Dr. Lekites works at Family Vision Center in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vision Center 30-2070
    3101 A St, Anchorage, AK 99503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 569-2020
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 07, 2016
    I'm a 60-year-old female with excellent insurance and have been going to Dr. Lekites for about 10 years for standard eye exams, as has my husband. We have always received efficient, professional care. In 2015 both my husband and I experienced eye problems (me - iritis, he- pre-glaucoma indications). My husband followed up with a specialist OHSU (Oregon) who complimented Dr. Lekites for accurate and exceptional observations and diagnosis.
    Damselfly in Anchorage, AK — Oct 07, 2016
    About Dr. Charles Lekites, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679670657
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Lekites, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lekites is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lekites has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lekites has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lekites works at Family Vision Center in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Lekites’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lekites. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lekites.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lekites, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lekites appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

