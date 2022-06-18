Overview

Dr. Charles Lee, DC is a Chiropractor in Niles, IL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.



Dr. Lee works at North Suburban Physicians Group in Niles, IL with other offices in Schaumburg, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.