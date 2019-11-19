Dr. Charles Lavalley, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavalley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Lavalley, DC
Overview
Dr. Charles Lavalley, DC is a Chiropractor in Topeka, KS.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
4525 Sw 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 215-8700
Monday6:00am - 6:00pmTuesday6:00am - 6:00pmWednesday6:00am - 6:00pmThursday6:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing experience. He always manages to quickly diagnose my problems and correct them.
About Dr. Charles Lavalley, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1497750491
Dr. Lavalley accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
