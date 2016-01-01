Charles L Pollard, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charles L Pollard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Charles L Pollard, NP
Overview
Charles L Pollard, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Locations
Oak Street Health 23rd Street1918 NE 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73111 Directions (405) 221-9008
Oak Street Health Garnett Plaza11511 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 554-4456
Oak Street Health Lewis Ave1538 N Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74110 Directions (918) 554-4457
Oak Street Health Midwest City7521 SE 15th St, Midwest City, OK 73110 Directions (405) 221-9015
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Charles L Pollard, NP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Charles L Pollard accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
