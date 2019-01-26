Dr. Charles Keller, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Keller, PHD
Dr. Charles Keller, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University.
Southwest Center for Psychological Development5502 58th St Ste 600, Lubbock, TX 79414 Directions (806) 792-4713
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is really astute and cares.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1417921693
- Norwich Hospital, Norwich, Connecticut
- Texas Tech University
- Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois
Dr. Keller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keller.
