Dr. Charles Hogan, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Hogan, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Canton, MA.
Dr. Hogan works at
Locations
Gail Kaplan PC275 Turnpike St Ste 105, Canton, MA 02021 Directions (781) 690-3824
Charles H. Hogan, Psy.D.20 Chestnut St Ste 7, Needham, MA 02492 Directions (781) 690-3824
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hogan coached me through a tense time with my wife. His advice helped deescalate the tension and create a space where we could get back on track.
About Dr. Charles Hogan, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hogan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hogan works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hogan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.