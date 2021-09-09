Charles Gray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Charles Gray, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Charles Gray, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Colorado Springs, CO.
Locations
- 1 3207 N Academy Blvd Ste 3500, Colorado Springs, CO 80917 Directions (719) 632-5700
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I think Mr. Grey is awesome. I have multiple, serious health issues & he has addressed all them on a regular basis. He is very thorough & honest & uplifting. I never have any problems getting a timely appointment and/or getting a response to my questions or messages. Also, Earl, his medical assistant is great. Love seeing Earl.
About Charles Gray, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1316970163
Frequently Asked Questions
Charles Gray accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charles Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Charles Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charles Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charles Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charles Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.