Dr. Charles Gibbs, PHD
Dr. Charles Gibbs, PHD is a Psychologist in Hialeah, FL.
Affiliated Counseling Center7590 NW 186th St Ste 208, Hialeah, FL 33015 Directions (305) 362-8326
I met Dr. Gibbs many years ago at a workshop and then went to see him as a patient for several months to help me get through something personal I was going through. Thereafter we formed a professional relationship and I have since regularly referred him clients that I think he is better equipped to help. I came to Google to make sure I had the right phone number for him when I saw a negative review and decided to leave my own. In my book, he is a 5-star professional.
- Psychology
- English
- 1447246210
Dr. Gibbs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibbs.
