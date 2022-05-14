See All Chiropractors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Charles Fundaro, DC

Chiropractic
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Charles Fundaro, DC is a Chiropractor in Brooklyn, NY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1850-82 Saint Ste L-2, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 236-6177
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 14, 2022
    Dr Fundaro has helped me so much… I have arthritis and a bone spur… I am a dancer and my life was put on hold…I have been going to Dr. Fundaro and my pain has amazingly strongly subsided !!! I am able to get back to the life I love ! Thank you sooo much Dr. Fundaro !!
    Jeanette Melendez — May 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Charles Fundaro, DC
    About Dr. Charles Fundaro, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598890113
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Fundaro, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fundaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fundaro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fundaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fundaro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fundaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fundaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fundaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

