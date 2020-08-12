See All Counselors in Winter Park, FL
Charles Fiandaca, LMHC is a Counselor in Winter Park, FL. 

Charles Fiandaca works at Central Florida Psychiatric Associates, Pa in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Florida Psychiatric Associates
    2802 Aloma Ave Ste 200, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 679-8004
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Aug 12, 2020
    Excellent provider. Great listener who stays engaged through the therapy session. Makes you feel comfortable and relieved. Highly recommended
    About Charles Fiandaca, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285776757
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Charles Fiandaca, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charles Fiandaca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Charles Fiandaca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Charles Fiandaca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Charles Fiandaca works at Central Florida Psychiatric Associates, Pa in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Charles Fiandaca’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Charles Fiandaca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charles Fiandaca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charles Fiandaca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charles Fiandaca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

