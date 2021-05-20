Dr. Dugan II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Dugan II, DC
Overview
Dr. Charles Dugan II, DC is a Chiropractor in Fort Myers, FL.
Dr. Dugan II works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dugan Chiropractic Inc.6309 Corporate Ct Ste 110, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 433-1011
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dugan II?
Dr. Dugan treated me years ago for a serious condition and thru supplements and adjustments totally helped me to clear the condition. Where conventional medicine was urging me to have surgery. He gave me a lot of information and reassurance. I will always be grateful.
About Dr. Charles Dugan II, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1265603419
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dugan II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dugan II works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dugan II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dugan II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dugan II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dugan II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.