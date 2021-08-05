See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Petersburg, FL
Charles Dugan, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Charles Dugan, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Charles Dugan, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Petersburg, FL. 

Charles Dugan works at Optum Primary Care - Florida in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Sophie Eusebio, ARNP
Sophie Eusebio, ARNP
10 (49)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Optum Primary Care
    4901 34th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 218-9220
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Charles Dugan?

    Aug 05, 2021
    I'm thrilled to find a healthcare provider who understands not everyone is available M-F 9-5. As a new patient I was offered a telehealth appt with Chuck Dugan, ARNP within a day of calling - not weeks like most places - and at a day/time that worked for me. For the first time in decades I feel like I have someone who will listen to and respond to my concerns with compassion and understanding and truly cares about me as a whole person - not just a number. Chuck asked all the typical medical questions but also took time to find out about my family and my lifestyle. I will gladly make the trip from Tampa to Orlando for this kind of accessible patient-centered care. I can't recommend Chuck and Sensible Family Healthcare highly enough.
    Karen Kroupa — Aug 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Charles Dugan, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Charles Dugan, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Charles Dugan to family and friends

    Charles Dugan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Charles Dugan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Charles Dugan, APRN.

    About Charles Dugan, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215478649
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Charles Dugan, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charles Dugan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Charles Dugan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Charles Dugan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Charles Dugan works at Optum Primary Care - Florida in Saint Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Charles Dugan’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Charles Dugan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charles Dugan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charles Dugan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charles Dugan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Charles Dugan, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.