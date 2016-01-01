See All Clinical Psychologists in Red Bank, NJ
Dr. Charles Diament, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Charles Diament, PHD

Clinical Psychology
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Charles Diament, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Red Bank, NJ. 

Dr. Diament works at The Relationship Center in Red Bank, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Frankenstein & Steen LLC
    41 Reckless Pl, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 530-9330

About Dr. Charles Diament, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1336275585
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Diament has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Diament works at The Relationship Center in Red Bank, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Diament’s profile.

Dr. Diament has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diament.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diament, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diament appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Charles Diament, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.