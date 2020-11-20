See All Chiropractors in Rosedale, MD
Dr. Charles Cruickshank Sr, DC Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Charles Cruickshank Sr, DC

Chiropractic
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Charles Cruickshank Sr, DC is a Chiropractor in Rosedale, MD. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Neil Cohen, PT
Neil Cohen, PT
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    1226 Race Rd Ste A, Rosedale, MD 21237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 687-3313
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cruickshank Sr?

    Nov 20, 2020
    I began having escalating symptoms recently so my family encouraged me to schedule a chiropractic appointment immediately with Dr. Cruickshank after my family reviewed his impressive bio online. I left my first appointment profoundly appreciative that Dr. Charles Cruickshank was professional, proficient, patient-focused, and a great communicator who enabled me to be able to sit down in a chair for many hours daily again without immense lower back pain. I have no pain now. He clearly is dedicated to thoroughly understanding his patients’ symptoms, ensuring his patients receive the appropriate chiropractic care, and clearly explaining everything. I have had a couple more appointments there since then and I ecstatically informed my relatives of my experience. Dr. Cruikshank is as superb and exemplary as our prior chiropractor who retired. COVID19 safety precautions provided peace of mind. Sandra at the front desk is always professional and courteous. Consistently all around exceptional!
    Penelope Soteria — Nov 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Cruickshank Sr, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Charles Cruickshank Sr, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cruickshank Sr to family and friends

    Dr. Cruickshank Sr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cruickshank Sr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Charles Cruickshank Sr, DC.

    About Dr. Charles Cruickshank Sr, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538217062
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cruickshank Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruickshank Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruickshank Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruickshank Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruickshank Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Charles Cruickshank Sr, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.