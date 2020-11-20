Dr. Cruickshank Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Cruickshank Sr, DC
Overview
Dr. Charles Cruickshank Sr, DC is a Chiropractor in Rosedale, MD.
Locations
- 1 1226 Race Rd Ste A, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (410) 687-3313
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I began having escalating symptoms recently so my family encouraged me to schedule a chiropractic appointment immediately with Dr. Cruickshank after my family reviewed his impressive bio online. I left my first appointment profoundly appreciative that Dr. Charles Cruickshank was professional, proficient, patient-focused, and a great communicator who enabled me to be able to sit down in a chair for many hours daily again without immense lower back pain. I have no pain now. He clearly is dedicated to thoroughly understanding his patients’ symptoms, ensuring his patients receive the appropriate chiropractic care, and clearly explaining everything. I have had a couple more appointments there since then and I ecstatically informed my relatives of my experience. Dr. Cruikshank is as superb and exemplary as our prior chiropractor who retired. COVID19 safety precautions provided peace of mind. Sandra at the front desk is always professional and courteous. Consistently all around exceptional!
About Dr. Charles Cruickshank Sr, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1538217062
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruickshank Sr accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruickshank Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruickshank Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruickshank Sr.
