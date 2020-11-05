See All Physicians Assistants in Brownwood, TX
Charles Cooper, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
Charles Cooper, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brownwood, TX. 

Charles Cooper works at Hendrick Clinic in Brownwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hendrick Clinic Internal Medicine
    109 S Park Dr, Brownwood, TX 76801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 643-3300
    Monday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 05, 2020
    Dr Cooper is by far the best in the state of Texas. He’s always thorough and listens to the patients needs. I wish he was still my relatives Doc through the VA. There nothing negative that I can say about that man. He’s simply THE BEST
    — Nov 05, 2020
    About Charles Cooper, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477543734
