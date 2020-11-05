Charles Cooper, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charles Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Charles Cooper, PA
Charles Cooper, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brownwood, TX.
Hendrick Clinic Internal Medicine109 S Park Dr, Brownwood, TX 76801 Directions (325) 643-3300Monday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
Dr Cooper is by far the best in the state of Texas. He’s always thorough and listens to the patients needs. I wish he was still my relatives Doc through the VA. There nothing negative that I can say about that man. He’s simply THE BEST
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1477543734
