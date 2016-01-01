Dr. Charles Clark, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Clark, OD
Overview
Dr. Charles Clark, OD is an Optometrist in Lumberton, NC.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
-
1
Eyecarecenter4811 Fayetteville Rd, Lumberton, NC 28358 Directions (844) 206-7863
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
About Dr. Charles Clark, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1760555189
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.