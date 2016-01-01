See All Dermatologists in Jenkintown, PA
Dermatology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Charles Capaci, PA is a dermatologist in Jenkintown, PA. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
    500 Old York Rd # 201, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 517-1212
  2. 2
    Einstein OB/GYN
    201 Old York Rd Ste 201, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 517-1212
Insurance Accepted

  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

About Charles Capaci, PA

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1457665580
Admitting Hospitals
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
