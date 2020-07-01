Charles Burns has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Charles Burns, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Charles Burns, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Niagara University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Charles Burns works at
Locations
-
1
Destination Wellness WNY6435 Webster Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 266-6664
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
If your looking for a doctor that will actually care about your concerns & help you long term rather then just brushing you off with a quick fix you’ve found him! He is great at what he does and very knowledgeable. If he doesn’t know the answer he has great connections and has referred me to some great doctors!
About Charles Burns, FNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1437134947
Education & Certifications
- Niagara University
- D'Youville College
