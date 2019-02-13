See All Psychologists in Cincinnati, OH
Psychology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Charles Buhrman Jr, PSY is a Psychologist in Cincinnati, OH. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    8549 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 (513) 984-2200
    4000 Parkmead Dr Ste 200, Grove City, OH 43123 (513) 984-2200
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 13, 2019
    I was sent to Dr Buhrman by my pain management doctor to be evaluated for a spinal cord stimulator. I found Dr. Buhrman to be a very kind and caring person. He seems to have a great sense of EMPATHY which I found very comforting. Jo, the receptionist is just as sweet and helpful as can be. She made me feel more like I was a guest in her home and not a patient in a doctor’s office which was refreshing. 6 Stars!!!
    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669442703
