Charles Buhrman Jr, PSY is accepting new patients.
Charles Buhrman Jr, PSY
Overview
Charles Buhrman Jr, PSY is a Psychologist in Cincinnati, OH.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8549 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 984-2200
- 2 4000 Parkmead Dr Ste 200, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (513) 984-2200
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was sent to Dr Buhrman by my pain management doctor to be evaluated for a spinal cord stimulator. I found Dr. Buhrman to be a very kind and caring person. He seems to have a great sense of EMPATHY which I found very comforting. Jo, the receptionist is just as sweet and helpful as can be. She made me feel more like I was a guest in her home and not a patient in a doctor’s office which was refreshing. 6 Stars!!!
About Charles Buhrman Jr, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1669442703
Frequently Asked Questions
Charles Buhrman Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Charles Buhrman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Charles Buhrman Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charles Buhrman Jr.
