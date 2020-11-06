See All Chiropractors in Shelton, CT
Dr. Charles Benson, DC

Chiropractic
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Benson, DC is a Chiropractor in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.

Dr. Benson works at CK Performance And Chiropractic in Shelton, CT with other offices in Fairfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CK Performance And Chiropractic
    100 Beard Sawmill Rd Ste 115, Shelton, CT 06484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 951-9115
  2. 2
    Physical Synergy
    340 POST RD, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 259-3210
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    2:00pm - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankle Injury
Back Injuries
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankle Injury
Back Injuries

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cox Flexion-Distraction Technique Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Dry Needling Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Iliotibial Band Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 06, 2020
    Dr Charlie is phenomenal! I am a 50+ year old that participates in CrossFit and sees Dr Charlie every few weeks to address issues associated with the intensity of our workouts and he keeps me performing at my best. Dr Charlie is a master at identifying issues and has the expertise and takes the time to fix them. I initially went to see Dr Charlie in March 2020 to address knee pain / tightness and under his care and use of sports massage, Graston, dry needling my knees are almost 100%. He has also done tremendous work on my shoulders to eliminate pain and tightness. Not only does Dr Charlie deliver the best care he does it in a very friendly, inviting way and will make you feel comfortable.
    Vincent — Nov 06, 2020
    About Dr. Charles Benson, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124410691
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Chiropractic College
    • New York Chiropractic College
    • University of Massachusetts
