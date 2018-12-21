Dr. Beier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Beier, OD
Overview
Dr. Charles Beier, OD is an Optometrist in Topeka, KS.
Locations
-
1
Dr. Charles G. Beier2400 SW 29th St Ste 136, Topeka, KS 66611 Directions (785) 266-3285
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beier?
I have been going to Dr. Beier for a long time. His skill, knowledge and care are remarkable in this day and age of getting in and getting out of a doctor's office barely having time to ask questions. My annual appointments are so thorough with state of the art testing. His responsiveness to questions and to any call through the year with additional concerns is so comforting as I have some complications that need to be watched. His staff are kind and professional and always treat me well.
About Dr. Charles Beier, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1366538886
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beier accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Beier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.