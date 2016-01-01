Charlene Stelluti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Charlene Stelluti, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Charlene Stelluti, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albany, NY.
Charlene Stelluti works at
Locations
Memorial Hospital Albany N.y.1440 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Charlene Stelluti, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346892239
Frequently Asked Questions
Charlene Stelluti accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charlene Stelluti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Charlene Stelluti works at
Charlene Stelluti has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Charlene Stelluti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charlene Stelluti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charlene Stelluti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.