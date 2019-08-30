See All Psychologists in Westminster, CO
Charlene Slover, PSY

Psychology
3.5 (14)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Charlene Slover, PSY is a Psychologist in Westminster, CO. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    8461 Turnpike Dr Ste 110, Westminster, CO 80031 (303) 427-8225
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 30, 2019
    My husband and I took custody of two children ages 4 and 5 that had been through a great deal of trauma. Their mother had passed away from a drug overdose, their father was also addictived to substances, there was abuse and neglect in the home, and they had been sexually abused by their older brother. Dr. Slover was amazing to work with. She genuinely cared for the children and they were in therapy with her for one and a half years. It's been two years since then. The kids are doing so well and our family attributes much of their healing with the work Dr. Slover did with the kids, as well as the support she gave all of us. Our family wouldn't be the same without her. Our kids love Dr. Slover and still talk about her and how she helped them with their "worries".
    — Aug 30, 2019
    About Charlene Slover, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336288547
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Charlene Slover has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Charlene Slover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Charlene Slover. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charlene Slover.

