Dr. Charlene Eickholt, PHD

Adolescent Psychology
1.5 (6)
Overview

Dr. Charlene Eickholt, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Portland, OR. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1405 NE Broadway St Ste 200, Portland, OR 97232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 288-5516
    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 23, 2021
    I am surprised to see any negative reviews of Dr. Eickholt. Our tween daughter saw Char from 2017-2018, and said, "Mom, of the three therapists I spoke with, Char is definitely my favorite. She helped me not only with the scary things, but with day-to-day problem solving and social interactions at school." If anything, Char leaned toward a calm, friendly but boundaried and professional demeanor. She listened actively to our daughter and never spoke of her own personal issues. Char is unusual as a therapist in that she is brave enough to advocate for a young client in court, if her client has disclosed severe abuse on the part of a parent. The negative reviews here sound like retaliatory responses by parents who were held accountable for misbehavior -- the accusations are extreme, but lacking in particulars and details. Char successfully advocated for our daughter in 2018 and protected her from further abuse. She is thriving now. We are forever grateful to Char.
    Marcia K. — Nov 23, 2021
    About Dr. Charlene Eickholt, PHD

    Specialties
    • Adolescent Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851532139
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eickholt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eickholt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Eickholt. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eickholt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eickholt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eickholt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

