Dr. Charlene Eickholt, PHD
Overview
Dr. Charlene Eickholt, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Portland, OR.
Locations
- 1 1405 NE Broadway St Ste 200, Portland, OR 97232 Directions (503) 288-5516
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I am surprised to see any negative reviews of Dr. Eickholt. Our tween daughter saw Char from 2017-2018, and said, "Mom, of the three therapists I spoke with, Char is definitely my favorite. She helped me not only with the scary things, but with day-to-day problem solving and social interactions at school." If anything, Char leaned toward a calm, friendly but boundaried and professional demeanor. She listened actively to our daughter and never spoke of her own personal issues. Char is unusual as a therapist in that she is brave enough to advocate for a young client in court, if her client has disclosed severe abuse on the part of a parent. The negative reviews here sound like retaliatory responses by parents who were held accountable for misbehavior -- the accusations are extreme, but lacking in particulars and details. Char successfully advocated for our daughter in 2018 and protected her from further abuse. She is thriving now. We are forever grateful to Char.
About Dr. Charlene Eickholt, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1851532139
