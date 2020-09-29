Dr. Charlene Caid, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlene Caid, PHD
Overview
Dr. Charlene Caid, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Houston, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2524 Nottingham St, Houston, TX 77005 Directions (713) 526-3218
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caid?
My experience with her has always been excellent. Would def recommend her. She actually does her job. It’s so hard finding a good therapist.
About Dr. Charlene Caid, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1528090842
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Caid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.