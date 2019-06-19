Charlene Bui, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charlene Bui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Charlene Bui, PA
Charlene Bui, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS.
Charlene Bui works at
Locations
Primary Care Associates7111 E 21st St N Ste A, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 712-0160
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Excellent provider/overall knowledge and compassion/ addressed issues and needs first time/ very competent/ highly recommended!
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1144258484
Charlene Bui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Charlene Bui accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charlene Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Charlene Bui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charlene Bui.
