Charity Danker, MA

Sex Therapy
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Charity Danker, MA is a Sex Therapist in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Charity Danker works at Evanescence Counseling in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Evanescence Counseling
    2932 NW 122nd St Ste 5, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 242-3611
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)

Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Fear of Sexual intercourse
Gender Dysphoria
Individual Therapy
Life Coaching
Personality Disorders
Psychiatric Diseases
Sex Addiction
Sex Therapy
Sexual Assault Therapy
Sexual Aversion Disorder
Sexual Counseling
Sexual Desire Disorders
Sexual Disorders
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexual Pain Disorders
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Global Health Care Network
    • GlobalHealth, Inc.
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • Oklahoma Health Network
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Charity Danker, MA

    Specialties
    • Sex Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750602876
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Oklahoma State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Charity Danker, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charity Danker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Charity Danker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Charity Danker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Charity Danker works at Evanescence Counseling in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Charity Danker’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Charity Danker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charity Danker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charity Danker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charity Danker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

