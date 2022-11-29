See All Nurse Practitioners in Saginaw, MI
Charity Caverly, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Charity Caverly, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Saginaw, MI. 

Charity Caverly works at Covenant Cardiology in Saginaw, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Covenant Medical Center Inc.
    8767 Gratiot Rd, Saginaw, MI 48609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 781-1124
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Charity Caverly, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396289492
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Charity Caverly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Charity Caverly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Charity Caverly works at Covenant Cardiology in Saginaw, MI. View the full address on Charity Caverly’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Charity Caverly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charity Caverly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charity Caverly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charity Caverly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

