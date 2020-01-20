See All Nurse Practitioners in Abingdon, VA
Charise Battel, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Charise Battel, FNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Charise Battel, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Abingdon, VA. 

Charise Battel works at Wellmont Medical Associates in Abingdon, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Associates of Falcon Place
    24530 Falcon Place Blvd, Abingdon, VA 24211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 619-3801
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Charise Battel?

    Jan 20, 2020
    Excellent! Very kind and caring. Takes her time and explains things thoroughly.
    Beth — Jan 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Charise Battel, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Charise Battel, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Charise Battel to family and friends

    Charise Battel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Charise Battel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Charise Battel, FNP.

    About Charise Battel, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316368814
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Charise Battel, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charise Battel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Charise Battel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Charise Battel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Charise Battel works at Wellmont Medical Associates in Abingdon, VA. View the full address on Charise Battel’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Charise Battel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charise Battel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charise Battel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charise Battel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Charise Battel, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.