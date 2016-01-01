Dr. Khol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charel Khol, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charel Khol, PHD is a Psychologist in Stow, OH.
Dr. Khol works at
Locations
Humanistic Counseling Center3918 Clock Pointe Trl Ste 104, Stow, OH 44224 Directions (216) 839-2273
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Charel Khol, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1417946237
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khol accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.