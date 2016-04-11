See All Clinical Psychologists in West Hollywood, CA
Dr. Chantal Young, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Chantal Young, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Chantal Young, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in West Hollywood, CA. They graduated from University of Kansas.

Dr. Young works at Ella Frantz, LCSW in West Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Clinical Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Debra Greenberg, PHD
Dr. Debra Greenberg, PHD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ella Frantz, LCSW
    8235 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 412-9071

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Clinical Depression
Codependency
Anxiety
Clinical Depression
Codependency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Clinical Depression Chevron Icon
Codependency Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Exposure Therapy Chevron Icon
Meditation Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Young?

    Apr 11, 2016
    First met Dr. Young in group therapy for severe OCD. Then I saw her one-on-one for OCD and Depression. There was Prozac involved, too, but Dr. Young really fixed me up good. She untied the knot of my OCD so that I nowadays see it for what it is, and I don't desperately fear it as I used to. It's almost gone, really. My Depression is also muchly lifted, and when it does come on I'm able to better recognize it and deal. She also really dissipated my life traumas. To sum up: she's WONDERFUL.
    GJ in Los Angeles, CA — Apr 11, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chantal Young, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Chantal Young, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Young to family and friends

    Dr. Young's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Young

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Chantal Young, PHD.

    About Dr. Chantal Young, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669779146
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kaiser Permanente Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kaiser Permanente/Los Angeles Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chantal Young, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Young has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Young accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Young works at Ella Frantz, LCSW in West Hollywood, CA. View the full address on Dr. Young’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Chantal Young, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.