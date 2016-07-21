See All Counselors in Winston Salem, NC
Chantal Hayes, LCMHC

Counseling
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Chantal Hayes, LCMHC is a Counselor in Winston Salem, NC. 

Chantal Hayes works at Banyan Tree Counseling in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Banyan Tree Counseling
    1348 Westgate Center Dr Ste 202, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 448-4451
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 21, 2016
    Great with children, knowledgeable, and thorough. This is a therapist who truly cares about her patient's wellbeing. It is hard to find a counselor who will work with both the parent and the child equally without coming across as judgmental. I felt understood by Chantal, who really helped our family get back into a healthy place. She really went above and beyond at every appointment.
    Anne C. in Winston Salem, NC — Jul 21, 2016
    About Chantal Hayes, LCMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093136525
    Education & Certifications

    • Usf Center For Child & Family Development
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina at Wilmington
