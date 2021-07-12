Dr. Chanil Jung, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chanil Jung, DC
Overview
Dr. Chanil Jung, DC is a Chiropractor in Tukwila, WA. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Dr. Jung works at
Locations
-
1
Chiropro Care6840 Fort Dent Way Ste 120, Tukwila, WA 98188 Directions (206) 466-1880Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jung?
He is an amazing and this place really care about the patient.
About Dr. Chanil Jung, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese
- 1295165108
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jung accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jung works at
Dr. Jung speaks Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Jung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.