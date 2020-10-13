Chani Berger is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chani Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Chani Berger
Overview
Chani Berger is a Physician Assistant in Forest Hills, NY.
Chani Berger works at
Locations
-
1
Reiss Kanarek & Charnes Mds6905 YELLOWSTONE BLVD, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 544-8400
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chani Berger?
Chani makes you feel extremely at ease during the appointments
About Chani Berger
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1265602197
Frequently Asked Questions
Chani Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Chani Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chani Berger works at
5 patients have reviewed Chani Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chani Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chani Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chani Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.