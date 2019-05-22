See All Nurse Practitioners in Waco, TX
Chanel Wilkinson, MSN

Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Chanel Wilkinson, MSN is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Waco, TX. 

Chanel Wilkinson works at Brazos Integrative Medicine in Waco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brazos Integrative Medicine
    318 Richland West Cir, Waco, TX 76712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 776-8008
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Health Risk Assessment Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 22, 2019
    It was good
    — May 22, 2019
    About Chanel Wilkinson, MSN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932104916
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Univeristy of Texas Health Science Center - San Antonio
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Chanel Wilkinson, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chanel Wilkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Chanel Wilkinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Chanel Wilkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Chanel Wilkinson works at Brazos Integrative Medicine in Waco, TX. View the full address on Chanel Wilkinson’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Chanel Wilkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chanel Wilkinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chanel Wilkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chanel Wilkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

