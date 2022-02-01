Chandra Cogburn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Chandra Cogburn, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Chandra Cogburn, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Puyallup, WA.
Chandra Cogburn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Good Samaritan Behavioral Health325 E Pioneer, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 697-8400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chandra Cogburn?
I have never had a practitioner who listened and heard what I was trying to say as significantly as she does. Her ability to listen to her patient and work towards a solution that works is unparalleled. Her compassion and empathy are always evident. I cannot recommend her highly enough.
About Chandra Cogburn, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235589128
Frequently Asked Questions
Chandra Cogburn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chandra Cogburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chandra Cogburn works at
3 patients have reviewed Chandra Cogburn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chandra Cogburn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chandra Cogburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chandra Cogburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.