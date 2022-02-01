See All Nurse Practitioners in Puyallup, WA
Chandra Cogburn, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Chandra Cogburn, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Puyallup, WA. 

Chandra Cogburn works at Multicare Healthcare & Outreach in Puyallup, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Good Samaritan Behavioral Health
    325 E Pioneer, Puyallup, WA 98372
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Feb 01, 2022
    I have never had a practitioner who listened and heard what I was trying to say as significantly as she does. Her ability to listen to her patient and work towards a solution that works is unparalleled. Her compassion and empathy are always evident. I cannot recommend her highly enough.
    About Chandra Cogburn, ARNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1235589128
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Chandra Cogburn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Chandra Cogburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Chandra Cogburn works at Multicare Healthcare & Outreach in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Chandra Cogburn’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Chandra Cogburn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chandra Cogburn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chandra Cogburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chandra Cogburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

