Chandler Thibodaux, PA is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Dermatology (Physician Assistant), has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch.
Tarrant Dermatology Consultants, P.A.1622 8th Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 927-2332Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
Chandler was thorough, knowledgeable, patient and extremely kind. I came to her, after not being to a dermatologist in almost 20+ yrs, with all kinds of skin issues and she genuinely listened and made a comprehensive treatment plan that addresses all my issues and concerns. She listened to my immediate concerns and addressed them in the treatment plans in a way that will not overwhelm me or my bank account. Chandler also recommended a few inexpensive over-the-counter treatment options for smaller issues that would have been costly to treat in the office which worked perfectly! If you are looking for a dermatologist that knows exactly what she is talking about and one who is kind and actually listens without rushing you out the door (as some doctors are prone to do) then PLEASE make an appointment with her. She will provide the right care at an affordable price while also providing grace, patience, years of experience and a warm, funny wit that will calm all your fears!
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1205974045
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Houston
Chandler Thibodaux has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Chandler Thibodaux accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chandler Thibodaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chandler Thibodaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chandler Thibodaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.