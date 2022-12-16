Chanda Copeland, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chanda Copeland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Chanda Copeland, CRNP
Overview
Chanda Copeland, CRNP is a General Practice Nurse Practitioner in Fort Washington, MD.
Chanda Copeland works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Fort Washington11701 Livingston Rd Ste 302, Fort Washington, MD 20744 Directions (240) 201-4819Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - La Plata101 Centennial St Ste H, La Plata, MD 20646 Directions (301) 541-7927Monday8:00am - 2:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chanda Copeland?
Ms. Copeland is very kind and understanding. She listens to you carefully; she does not jump to conclusions. I very much appreciated her listening to me and getting me set up with everything I need. I am looking forward to her being there for me throughout my care. Highly recommend.
About Chanda Copeland, CRNP
- General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1477820769
Frequently Asked Questions
Chanda Copeland has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Chanda Copeland using Healthline FindCare.
Chanda Copeland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chanda Copeland works at
16 patients have reviewed Chanda Copeland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chanda Copeland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chanda Copeland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chanda Copeland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.