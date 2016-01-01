Dr. Chad Waldo, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Waldo, DPT
Overview
Dr. Chad Waldo, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Coeur D Alene, ID.
Dr. Waldo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental223 W Ironwood Dr, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (844) 229-1208
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waldo?
About Dr. Chad Waldo, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- 1972772952
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldo works at
Dr. Waldo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.