Dr. Chad Tisdale, OD

Optometry
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Chad Tisdale, OD is an Optometrist in Wilmington, NC. 

Dr. Tisdale works at Wilmington Eye in Wilmington, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Location
    1729 NEW HANOVER MEDICAL PARK DR, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 763-3601
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Coastal Carolina Eye Clinic
    1120 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 763-7316
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Chad Tisdale, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992031934
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tisdale has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tisdale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tisdale works at Wilmington Eye in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Tisdale’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tisdale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tisdale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tisdale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tisdale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

