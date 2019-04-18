See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Avon, IN
Dr. Chad Smith, OD

Optometry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Chad Smith, OD is an Optometrist in Avon, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.

Dr. Smith works at Hendricks Regional Health Cancer Center in Avon, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Avon Ophthalmology
    8244 E US Highway 36 Ste 120, Avon, IN 46123

5.0
Apr 18, 2019
Love Dr. Smith- very thorough, caring and interested in correcting the problem! His assistant, Ashley, is also amazing!
— Apr 18, 2019
About Dr. Chad Smith, OD

  • Optometry
  • English
  • Male
  • 1679675334
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations

  • Hendricks Regional Health

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Chad Smith, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Smith works at Hendricks Regional Health Cancer Center in Avon, IN. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

Dr. Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

