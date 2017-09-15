Dr. Chad Golden, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Golden, DC
Dr. Chad Golden, DC is a Chiropractor in Houston, TX. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Chiropractic College.
Golden Chiropractic Clinic PC12846 East Fwy, Houston, TX 77015 Directions (713) 453-1091
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great Doctor! The friendliest doctor I have every met. He quickly found out what was wrong with me and did what was needed to make me feel better without having to pay ridiculous amounts of money. He is a really personable man that makes you feel like a person rather than just another patient on an assembly line. I love going to his office. I always feel better when I leave.
- Chiropractic
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477584779
- Texas Chiropractic College
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Dr. Golden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golden accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golden speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Golden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golden, there are benefits to both methods.