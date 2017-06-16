See All Family Doctors in Madison, AL
Chad Gilliam, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Chad Gilliam, PA-C

Family Medicine
3 (17)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Chad Gilliam, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Madison, AL. 

Chad Gilliam works at Madison Integrative Medicine in Madison, AL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Concepts Group LLC
    1230 Slaughter Rd Ste C, Madison, AL 35758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 722-0555
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Chad Gilliam?

    Jun 16, 2017
    Chad found out what other doctors couldn't about my health. I love the natural approach instead of masking the problems with drugs. He's very thorough and very caring. He knows his stuff!!
    Huntsville Alabama — Jun 16, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Chad Gilliam, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Chad Gilliam, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Chad Gilliam to family and friends

    Chad Gilliam's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Chad Gilliam

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Chad Gilliam, PA-C.

    About Chad Gilliam, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699001735
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Chad Gilliam, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chad Gilliam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Chad Gilliam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Chad Gilliam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Chad Gilliam works at Madison Integrative Medicine in Madison, AL. View the full address on Chad Gilliam’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Chad Gilliam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chad Gilliam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chad Gilliam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chad Gilliam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Chad Gilliam, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.