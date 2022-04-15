Dr. Chad Faulkner, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faulkner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Faulkner, DC
Overview
Dr. Chad Faulkner, DC is a Chiropractor in Mount Sterling, KY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Clark Regional Medical Center and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.
Dr. Faulkner works at
Locations
-
1
Faulkner Family Chiropractic113 Maloney Way, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Directions (859) 762-0009
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Clark Regional Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- Passport Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Faulkner?
Dr. Faulkner has a knowledge base that is unlike any other I have ever seen in all my years of working with chiropractors. He has been trained in many modalities that most are not trained in. He is able to recommend lifestyle suggestions and other small remedies to help restore health in a balanced manner. I would strongly recommend Dr. Faulkner to anyone!
About Dr. Chad Faulkner, DC
- Chiropractic
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013908722
Education & Certifications
- Harbor Light St. Louis
- Logan College of Chiropractic
- Eastern Kentucky University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faulkner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faulkner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faulkner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faulkner works at
Dr. Faulkner speaks Spanish.
299 patients have reviewed Dr. Faulkner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faulkner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faulkner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faulkner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.