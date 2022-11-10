Overview

Dr. Chad Clawson, DC is a Chiropractor in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.



Dr. Clawson works at Clawson Family Chiropractic in Bedford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.