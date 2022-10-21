Chad Bullock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Chad Bullock, FNP-C
Overview
Chad Bullock, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV.
Locations
- 1 2662 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 566-3814
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Primary Doctor. Smart scheduling and no long drawn wait time to be seen. Friendly staff and always a pleasant experience... If you're looking for physician who listens and CARE about your well being, and not just a check. I highly recommend Dr. Chad Bullock.
About Chad Bullock, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447642517
Frequently Asked Questions
Chad Bullock accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chad Bullock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Chad Bullock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chad Bullock.
