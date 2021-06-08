Chad Breznay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Chad Breznay
Overview
Chad Breznay is a Psychologist in Rockledge, FL.
Locations
Brevard Health Alliance220 Barton Blvd, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 639-5177
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is very knowledgeable and intelligent. His recommendations and advices wotks well for my son. I woild highly recommend Doctor Chad Breznay.
About Chad Breznay
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1013347277
Chad Breznay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chad Breznay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chad Breznay speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Chad Breznay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chad Breznay.
